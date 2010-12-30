Monday, April 2 , 2018, 6:47 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Lobero Theatre Named One of DownBeat Magazine’s Best Places to See Jazz

Santa Barbara venue shares the honor with notable clubs around the world

By Angie Bertucci | December 30, 2010 | 10:40 p.m.

In testament to the Lobero Theatre Foundation’s continued efforts to present quality jazz and American roots performances in a cherished historic setting, the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara has been named one of the Best Places to See Jazz by DownBeat Magazine, the pre-eminent publication of the jazz and roots genre for the past 76 years.

Sharing the designation are venues all over the world, including such iconic and notable clubs as the Blue Note in New York City, Yoshi’s in San Francisco and Preservation Hall in New Orleans.

DownBeat’s International Jazz Venue Guide will be available Jan. 18 as part of the February issue. This honor confirms the Lobero Theatre’s intimate and enduring qualities, and solidifies Santa Barbara’s reputation as a premier cultural destination.

“There’s a welcome feeling I get when I walk into the Lobero,” jazz pianist Dave Brubeck said. “I know I’m among my kind of people — jazz-loving, passionate, intelligent listeners. To play at the Lobero is like coming home.”

“The Lobero Theatre is quite simply my favorite venue. Period,” jazz singer Tierney Sutton said. “It’s magical and warm, and I look forward to the next time I get to enjoy it.”

The Lobero Theatre has been presenting the best in jazz since 1949, hosting such legends as Brubeck, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Dave Holland, Ray Brown, Roy Haynes and many others.

The 2010-11 Jazz at the Lobero season featured Charles Lloyd and Omara Portuondo in 2010 and offers the Bill Frisell Trio and the John Scofield Trio in a rare double-bill this February, followed by the McCoy Tyner Quartet and Brubeck’s Brubeck Institute Jazz Quintet in March and, newly announced, Kurt Elling in April.

In celebration of the talent that has graced the Lobero stage, the Lobero Theatre will offer a 10 percent discount on these jazz shows with an online purchase during January using promo code DOWNBEAT.

— Angie Bertucci is the marketing and communications liaison for the Lobero Theatre Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 