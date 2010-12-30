Lobero Theatre Named One of DownBeat Magazine’s Best Places to See Jazz

In testament to the Lobero Theatre Foundation’s continued efforts to present quality jazz and American roots performances in a cherished historic setting, the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara has been named one of the Best Places to See Jazz by DownBeat Magazine, the pre-eminent publication of the jazz and roots genre for the past 76 years.

Sharing the designation are venues all over the world, including such iconic and notable clubs as the Blue Note in New York City, Yoshi’s in San Francisco and Preservation Hall in New Orleans.

DownBeat’s International Jazz Venue Guide will be available Jan. 18 as part of the February issue. This honor confirms the Lobero Theatre’s intimate and enduring qualities, and solidifies Santa Barbara’s reputation as a premier cultural destination.

“There’s a welcome feeling I get when I walk into the Lobero,” jazz pianist Dave Brubeck said. “I know I’m among my kind of people — jazz-loving, passionate, intelligent listeners. To play at the Lobero is like coming home.”

“The Lobero Theatre is quite simply my favorite venue. Period,” jazz singer Tierney Sutton said. “It’s magical and warm, and I look forward to the next time I get to enjoy it.”

The Lobero Theatre has been presenting the best in jazz since 1949, hosting such legends as Brubeck, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Dave Holland, Ray Brown, Roy Haynes and many others.

The 2010-11 Jazz at the Lobero season featured Charles Lloyd and Omara Portuondo in 2010 and offers the Bill Frisell Trio and the John Scofield Trio in a rare double-bill this February, followed by the McCoy Tyner Quartet and Brubeck’s Brubeck Institute Jazz Quintet in March and, newly announced, Kurt Elling in April.

In celebration of the talent that has graced the Lobero stage, the Lobero Theatre will offer a 10 percent discount on these jazz shows with an online purchase during January using promo code DOWNBEAT.

— Angie Bertucci is the marketing and communications liaison for the Lobero Theatre Foundation.