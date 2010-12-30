MLK Day March and Rally Planned for Jan. 17
Pre-march program will begin at 9 a.m. at De la Guerra Plaza
By Robert Bernstein | December 30, 2010 | 9:11 p.m.
A Martin Luther King Day March and Rally will be held Monday, Jan. 17 in Santa Barbara.
A pre-march program and rally will begin at 9 a.m. at De la Guerra Plaza, followed by a Unity March at 10 a.m. up State Street to the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St.
A program at the Arlington is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
The event will be presented by the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara. Call 805.963.3579 for more information.
— Robert Bernstein is a publicist for the Martin Luther King Day March and Rally.
