‘Popovich Comedy Pet Theater’ Coming to Santa Barbara

Clowns, jugglers and pets will perform Jan. 15 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre

By Brian Bemel | December 30, 2010 | 12:39 p.m.

Performances to Grow On will present the World Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 in the Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara.

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is a family-oriented blend of the unique comedy and juggling skills of Gregory Popovich, and the extraordinary talents of his performing pets.

A perennial favorite at performing arts centers across the United States, the show returns with a new production featuring Popovich and his cast of jugglers, clowns, house cats, dogs, geese, white doves and parrots.

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater has performed in more than 20 countries and is in its fourth season at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Popovich and his pets have been featured on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with David Letterman and as a finalist on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Feature stories have appeared in People magazine, The New Yorker and USA Today. Most recently, Popovich wrote a book about the cats, You Can Train Your Cats.

Each of the show’s 15 cats and 10 dogs were once strays, rescued from animal shelters. Now, they love to show off onstage — by performing a variety of stunts and skits!

Audiences will be delighted to see this extravaganza of European-style clowns, amazing juggling and balancing acts and, of course, very talented performing pets. It’s a show that both adults and kids of all ages enjoy!

Tickets are $19.50 for children and $26.50 for adults, and are available at the Lobero Theatre box office at 9630761. Click here to order online.

— Brian Bemel is the founder and artistic director for Performances to Grow On.

