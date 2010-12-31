Monday, April 2 , 2018, 6:48 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School District Facing Turning Points in 2011

Budget concerns and the search for a new superintendent are likely to be at the forefront

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 31, 2010 | 12:30 a.m.

The year 2011 will be a critical one for the Santa Barbara School District, from choosing a new superintendent and managing the ongoing budget crisis to furthering progress on special-education reform and other issues.

Superintendent Brian Sarvis plans to retire in June after seven years at the helm and decades of experience in education, and January will bring the district a step closer to finding a new superintendent. It’s likely to be the biggest decision the school board will make, and members decided to use a search firm to help find and screen candidates, with proposals from those firms due Jan. 12.

Looking ahead, the school district continues to be concerned with eliminating structural deficits in its yearly budgets. Multiyear projections show the need for $5.6 million in cuts to be above reserve levels going into 2011-2012, Deputy Superintendent Eric Smith said at the school board’s Dec. 14 meeting.

The elementary school district is barely in the basic aid model of funding, making financial futures even more uncertain. There’s a $91,000 difference to stay in, according to fiscal services director Meg Jette.

“Tomorrow we could breathe differently and we could be out,” she said.

Class-size reductions and lower attendance have financial as well as academic implications, and the district loses $33 per student per day for absences, even if they’re excused. With an average daily attendance of 65 fewer students than the previous year, Jette said the district is losing hundreds of dollars per day.

The elementary district has a 93.7 percent average daily attendance rate while the secondary, with a higher problem of truancy, has a 94.7 percent ADA rate.

School board members also have asked the district to examine the cost effectiveness of smaller class sizes, as anything less than a 26-to-1 ratio counts as a class-size reduction for K-3 classes.

Long-term issues that have drawn parents and advocates to board meetings for years also are being addressed, as the board dissolved the Special Education Stakeholder’s Group, calling its work fulfilled, and the district moves forward with implementing the recommendations set out by a consulting firm.

A resolution is nearing in the dispute over the air quality of Washington School’s portable classrooms, though not as quickly as some hoped. The parent advocacy group’s preferred testing firm will have a proposal ready sometime in January, according to district communications director Barbara Keyani. Meanwhile, the school’s library — a source of staff complaints over possible air issues — was closed in November until air testing has been conducted.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 