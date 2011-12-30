‘Black Bears in Your Backyard’ Focus of Talk at Cachuma Lake Nature Center

Kate McCurdy of UCSB’s Sedgwick Reserve will speak Jan. 22 in the first in the Food for Thought series

The first lecture in the Cachuma Lake Neal Taylor Nature Center’s Food for Thought 2012 series is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 22.

Light refreshments and beverages will be served from 2 to 2:15 p.m., followed by the presentation from 2:15 to 4 p.m.

The lecture will feature guest speaker Kate McCurdy, director of UCSB’s Sedgwick Reserve in the Santa Ynez Valley. McCurdy’s talk, titled “Black Bears in Your Backyard,” will focus on bears and other large mammals in the Cachuma Lake area.

The presentation will be held in the Cachuma Lake Recreation Hall and is free with park admission, which is $10 per car.

McCurdy has a wealth of knowledge and experience working with wildlife. As an undergraduate, she attended UC Davis and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and then went on to complete a master’s degree at California State University-Humboldtin natural resource management.

She spent 11 years at Yosemite National Park heading the bear study program and also worked for the National Park Service tracking coyotes and mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains and worked with the fox recovery program on Santa Cruz Island.

— Julie Anne McDonald is executive director of the Neal Taylor Nature Center.