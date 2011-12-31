Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Releases Centennial Wine

Bottles will be available at Jan. 28 banquet, with proceeds benefiting Junior Carpinterian Scholarship Fund

CEO/President Lynda Lang has announced that the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will issue a centennial wine and newly crafted label to celebrate its 100-year anniversary, 1912-2012.

The label was designed by local artist Ray Cole, and the wine, a blend of merlot, was produced in the Santa Ynez Valley for the occasion.

It be available by the bottle at the Community Annual Awards and Centennial Banquet, slated for Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club.

In addition to the celebratory wine, the CVCC will raffle off three huge gift baskets, each worth $1,500. Raffle tickets, selling for $10 each, are available at the chamber offices, 5285 Carpinteria Ave. Basket winners do not need to be present at the drawings, which will be held during the banquet.

A portion of the evening’s proceeds will go to the Junior Carpinterian Scholarship Fund.

Questions about tickets to the banquet, purchase of the centennial wine, and raffle tickets may be directed to the chamber offices, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, by calling 805.684.5479 x10. (Note: The CVCC will be closed on Jan. 2)

— Pat Kistler is the government relations director for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.