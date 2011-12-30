Foothill Road Reopens After Sinkhole Repairs

Foothill Road in Santa Barbara between Morada Lane and Northridge Road reopened Thursday night after being shut down Tuesday because of a sinkhole in the roadway.

Caltrans said repairs have been completed, and the road, also known as Highway 192, is open in both directions.

Caltrans was alerted to the hazard at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“We’re not sure the cause of it, but the the roadway is sinking and there’s a depressed section but it hasn’t cracked,” spokesman Colin Jones said earlier this week.

