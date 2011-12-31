Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 12:57 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Obama’s Green Cronyism

By Diana Thorn | December 31, 2011 | 2:07 a.m.

During the past months, President Barack Obama’s green cronyism agenda has been exposed. According to Whitney Pitcher (biggovernment.com), 80 percent of the Department of Energy green loans can be linked to prolific Obama donors, including the Solyndra solar panel scandal and the Robert Kennedy Jr.-connected Brightsource, which also deals in solar energy.

The tenacles of Obama’s green cronyism do not end with the DOE.

Recently, the Navy launched its largest biofuel test ship and confirmed that this roughly half-billion-dollar investment is the single largest purchase of biofuel in government history. The deal to buy 450,000 gallons of biofuel for Navy jets comes at a cost of up to nine times higher than regular fuel, a spokesman for Sen. James Inhole said, and at a time when the U.S. military is already facing huge budget cuts.

Sen. Inhole, a member of the Senate Armed Service Committee, revealed he has problems with this program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of the Navy, because the cost of $26 per gallon for special biofuel for Navy fuel or $16 per gallon when mixed with regular jet fuel is very costly.

Another concern is that the Navy entered the contract with Louisiana-based Dynamic Fuels for $12 million for aviation fuel. Dynamic Fuels is a partnership of three firms: Solazme, Syntroleum and Tyson Foods. Solazme is not just any biofuel company, and its connections with the Navy have crony connections. Its strategic adviser, T.J. Glauthier, an Obama donor, was part of the president’s White House transition team and he focused on energy issues in the stimulus bill. During this time, Solazme secured $21.7 million from the stimulus program for a biofuel refinery.

Incredibly, the very bill Glauthier focused on, the stimulus, was the very source of funding for the company he would later advise, Solazme.

Finally, in August, the Obama administration announced the purchase of biofuel for military transportation, without congressional authorization. This purchase was part of the administration’s “We Can’t Wait” initiative, which bypassed Congress.

In conclusion, these actions of the Obama administration are very troubling. Are we looking at another fiscal boondoggle, and is President Obama overstepping his authority and marginalizing Congress?

Pay attention, America, to the tentacles of Obama’s green agenda.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

