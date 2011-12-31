Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 12:38 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

New Laws to Hit the Books — and the Roads — in California in 2012

New regulations taking effect Sunday cover such issues as traffic safety and underage use of tanning beds; Noozhawk has the complete list

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | December 31, 2011 | 3:26 a.m.

Hundreds of new laws authored by the Legislature will take effect Sunday, and span from new regulations on the road to more oversight on who can use tanning beds.

It’s a hodgepodge of new rules, and the full list can be viewed at the bottom of this story.

One of the most controversial decisions was the approval of the California Dream Act, which allows students who entered the country illegally to receive financial aid to public universities.

Other laws taking effect would prohibit the sale of caffeinated beer products, like the drinks involved in the deaths of several college students earlier last year. In addition, people age 18 or younger will be prohibited from using tanning beds, and another bill allows children age 12 or older to get a vaccine preventing the Human Papillomavirus without a parent’s consent.

Regarding the laws taking effect on the road, the California Highway Patrol issued a statement last week briefing the public.

“Our hope is by educating the public of these new traffic safety laws in advance, more lives will be saved in the new year,” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said.

One new law will increase the age and height of children required to use a booster seat in cars. Children are now required to remain in a car or booster seat until they turn 8 years old, or reach a height of 4 feet 9 inches, according to the bill written by state Sen. Noreen Evans, D-Santa Rosa. Before, children were only required to stay in the seats until turning 6 or reaching 60 pounds.

The law also states that children who don’t meet the height and weight requirement must ride in the rear of the vehicle, unless the vehicle has no back seats, the restraint system cannot be properly installed or the rear seats are already occupied by children younger than age 8.

It’s still against the law to put a child younger than a year old, less than 20 pounds or in a rear-facing safety seat in the front seat of a vehicle with an active passenger airbag.

Another law, authored by Assemblyman Gil Cedillo, D-Los Angeles, prohibits law enforcement officers from impounding vehicles for 30 days from a sobriety checkpoint if the driver’s only offense is failing to hold a valid driver’s license. The new law requires that the officer make a reasonable attempt to identify the registered owner to release the vehicle.

Vehicles will no longer be able to cross double-parallel solid white lines except where permitted, and electric vehicles must be plugged in for charging when parked in an EV-designated parking space. Otherwise, they may be towed. Drivers convicted of three or more DUIs may also have their licenses revoked for 10 years by the courts, but may apply for reinstatement after five years.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Bills Enacted Report 2011

