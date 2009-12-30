Santa Maria Accepting Funding Proposals for Block Grant, Home Programs

The city of Santa Maria is now requesting proposals for the use of 2010-11 Community Development Block Grant Program and HOME Investment Partnerships Program funds for public service activities, capital projects and affordable housing projects.

Both of the federal grant programs are administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. For fiscal year 2010-11, the city anticipates receiving nearly $1.3 million in CDBG entitlement funds and $30,000 in program income. Of this amount, $188,400 will be available for public services and about $816,400 will be available for capital development projects. In addition, about $364,000 in HOME monies will be available.

Any individual, group or organization wishing to apply for 2010-11 funds must complete and submit a CDBG or HOME application form. Application packets may be obtained during regular business hours from the Special Projects Division office at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St., Room 2, or by mail. Included in the packets are instructions for applying, a summary of the Federal Guidelines for Eligibility and the city’s criteria.

There are three application forms: one for CDBG capital development projects, one for CDBG/public service activities and one for HOME affordable housing projects.

In addition to hard copies, the applications are available on diskette, or click here to have them electronically mailed or to downloaded from the city’s Web site.

Also, agencies interested in applying for funding are required to attend a pre-application workshop at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St. At least one representative of each applicant must attend the workshop to be considered for funding. Hard copies and diskettes containing the application packet and forms will be available at the workshop.

The deadline to submit completed applications is 5 p.m. Feb. 5. All applications must be submitted to the Special Projects Division office at the above address. The Block Grants Advisory Committee will review all applications and conduct site visits of all the proposed projects and programs March 1-19. The Advisory Committee will then adopt a recommendation for funding allocations that will be distributed to all applicants sometime in late March.

The recommendation will be considered by the City Council at a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. April 20 in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

For more information about the application process or for technical assistance in preparing an application, call community programs manager Celeste Coelho-Hudson or grants specialist Christie Alarcon at 805.925.0951 x118.

— Mark van de Kamp represents the Santa Maria City Manager’s Office.