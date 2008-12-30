Repairs to Begin on Mission Canyon Road Bridge at Mission Creek

The Mission Canyon Road bridge at Mission Creek, near Rocky Nook Park, soon will undergo repairs to the stone guard rail wall on the south side of the bridge next to the cantilevered pedestrian walkway.

The wall has been damaged by vehicles. Schock Contracting, hired by the city of Santa Barbara, will disassemble the damaged sandstone wall and reassemble the pieces into a new section of wall matching the original wall.

Work is scheduled to begin Jan. 5 and should last two to three weeks.

The project will require closing one traffic lane and the walkway; however, one traffic lane will remain open and a temporary pedestrian walkway will be provided during construction. The entrance to Rocky Nook Park will remain open but may be subject to traffic control.

Signs and precautionary warnings will be placed along roads approaching the bridge on Los Olivos Street near the Santa Barbara Mission as well as on Mission Canyon Road. (Note that the road name changes at the bridge, from Los Olivos Street to Mission Canyon Road.)

For more information, call streets manager Rick Fulmer at 805.564.5394.