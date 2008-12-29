Santa Barbara Symphony to Ring In New Year With Gershwin

Spending some of New Year’s Eve at the Santa Barbara Symphony concert, initiated during the Kojian era, seems by far the most civilized way to observe the event.
This year’s concert at the Granada, conducted by longtime favorite Richard Kaufman, features a generous selection of the music of George Gershwin. It starts with the overtures to Gershwin’s shows Strike Up the Band and Girl Crazy.
After the intermission, Vroman will sing Irving Berlin‘s Blue Skies, Gershwin’s Foggy Day and Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off, Stephen Sondheim‘s The Glamorous Life from A Little Night Music, and Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again from her role as Christine in Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s Phantom of the Opera.
Also on the program, the symphony’s new concertmaster, Caroline Campbell, will play the solo part in Vittorio Monti‘s dazzling, gypsy-flavored Czardas.
Festive hats and noisemakers are free for the audience, as supplies allow.
The symphony’s New Year’s Eve concert will be from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $35, $50 and $75 (premium box seating is $100) and are on sale at the Granada box office, 1214 State St., or click here or call 805.899.2222.
Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.