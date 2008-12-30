Touring & Tasting Magazine Wins Best of Santa Barbara Award

Touring & Tasting Magazine of Santa Barbara has been selected for the 2008 Best of Santa Barbara Award in the Magazine Publishers category by the U.S. Local Business Association.
“We are very proud of the work we have done on the magazine and are honored to receive this recognition from such an important organization as USLBA,” said Emily June Kauffman, associate publisher for Touring & Tasting.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2008 USLBA Award Program focused on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the USLBA and data provided by third parties.
Joni Kelly represents Touring & Tasting Magazine.