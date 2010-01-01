Jesusita, La Brea Fires Left Their Mark on 2009

As we welcome 2010, here's a look back at some of the local stories that made headlines last year

From fires to fiery debate, 2009 on the South Coast was one for the books.

In May, the Jesusita Fire ravaged nearly 9,000 acres and forced the evacuation of more than 35,000 people. The cost to fight the fire was about $19.5 million, and it destroyed 80 homes and damaged 15.

In the aftermath, local officials held a community meeting for those affected by the blaze, and many residents began the process of recovery and rebuilding.

Months later, in December, two men were charged in connection with the blaze. Craig Ilenstine and Dana Larsen have been charged with using metal-bladed power tools in trail areas without a hot work permit. Fire investigators concluded that the fire most likely was started by power tools. Both men have denied starting the blaze.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office plans to pursue restitution during sentencing if it gets a conviction, prosecutor Jerry Lulejian said. Cal Fire also plans to pursue civil cost recovery against the defendants. Lulejian was assigned to the 2007 Zaca Fire, for which two men also were charged for doing hot work without permits.

La Brea Fire

August’s La Brea Fire consumed mostly unoccupied land and was determined to be started by a cooking fire at a marijuana farm. It consumed nearly 90,000 acres over a two-week period.

Santa Barbara Election

November marked the first mail-only election for Santa Barbara, and it boasted a lower price tag, the highest municipal election voter turnout — of nearly 50 percent — in 30 years, and a record number of candidates and campaign fundraising.

With 18 candidates and four measures, the ballot was packed and the debate was fiery.

Measure B, an initiative to mandate lower building-height limits to 40 feet, garnered the most attention and funding. The biggest spender — Texas developer Randall Van Wolfswinkel, who owns a home in Montecito — shelled out more than $500,000 to support the measure, mostly through the political action committee Preserve Our Santa Barbara.

Measure B failed, while the other three passed with wide margins.

Councilwoman Helene Schneider was elected mayor, and the new members of the City Council will be Harwood “Bendy” White, Frank Hotchkiss and Michael Self. Councilman Grant House won re-election.

City staff plan to recommend continuing to use mail-only elections.

Budget Issues

California’s budget issues made the county and city of Santa Barbara tighten their belts. Many departments have made cuts, taken furloughs and reorganized to keep as many employees as possible.

Social services, including many health services organizations, were hit hard and have had to cut back on essential services.

Higher education faced troubling times as well. UCSB hosted a teach-in and was the first stop for the UC’s Commission on the Future to discuss budget and other issues facing the system.

Goleta General Plan Finalized

Goleta city leaders created and amended the General Plan and discussed future issues, including possible detachment from the Goleta West Sanitary District and negotiations with the county over revenue-neutrality agreements.

The city is currently served by two sanitary districts but wants to detach from Goleta West. Regardless of whether the city — and perhaps the county — detaches, most of the district’s reserves will go toward a new treatment plant that will go to bid around February.

Medical Marijuana Ordinance

Santa Barbara’s Ordinance Committee spent the last half of 2009 discussing revisions to current requirements. The City Council adopted a moratorium — stopping all applications from being processed beyond assessments for completion — and revisions heavily feature the collective, nonprofit model and enhanced security and operational requirements.

There is one storefront collective open that’s permitted under the current ordinance, and another is set to open next week.

Several applications have been heavily protested by the community, especially The Farmacy, which was initially approved to go into retail space in Paseo Chapala.

The city is treading carefully to stay within state laws, which are changing as litigation works its way through the court system.

Homelessness

The year was tragic for the homeless community. A memorial was held in the summer for 17 homeless people who died, and there were 28 homeless deaths by the end of 2009.

The city of Santa Barbara has a 12-point plan to address homelessness issues, and passed an ordinance to discourage aggressive panhandling and a Redevelopment Agency alternative-giving program.

The program and campaign will discourage residents and visitors from giving cash to the homeless, and to consider other ways to give. Countertop and streetside donation boxes will be placed throughout the city, and funds will be used to fund street outreach and homelessness services.

Health-Care Town Halls

The national debate over President Barack Obama’s health-care reform hit home as the city was taken over by town halls, forums and panels.

Hundreds of people showed up for various meetings, which were guaranteed to be heated and left without an open seat. Issues such as the uninsured, tort reform and a public option invited intense debate from all sides.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, held several forums in her district after urging from constituents. The Santa Barbara discussion was heavily attended, but only 200 people could fit inside the First United Methodist Church venue, and hundreds were left standing in line outside as the doors closed.

Wrong-Way Drivers

Two fatal head-on highway accidents in 2009 raised community awareness about wrong-way drivers.

In September, Jose Raul Reyes Vega of Goleta was killed when his car was hit by a wrong-way driver on Highway 101. A man driving a Verizon truck southbound in the northbound Highway 101 lanes collided head-on with Vega’s vehicle near the El Sueno Road exit.

On Nov. 8, two Goleta residents were killed in a wrong-way highway accident. Prosecutors say Richard Rodriguez, 20, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes when he collided head-on with a four-passenger Honda Accord south of Storke Road. The driver, Marcos Arredondo, 18, died after being taken to the hospital, and the front passenger, Macrina Ocampo, 58, died at the scene.

The two rear passengers, Arredondo’s younger sisters, were severely injured and underwent surgery at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Rodriguez faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and could spend 19 years in prison if convicted.

Energy

Offshore drilling was a topic of heavy discussions last year.

The Carpinteria City Council voted unanimously to put Venoco Inc.’s slant-drilling project on the June 8 primary election ballot. Project Paredon, as it’s called, otherwise would have had to be approved outright by the city. More than 1,000 signatures were gathered to place the project on the ballot as a citizen initiative.

Another offshore oil project in the works is the Plains Exploration & Production Co. (PXP) project. Despite the fact that it was denied last January by the State Lands Commission, and its attempt to override the decision didn’t work out, the company plans to move forward with its Tranquillon Ridge project in northern Santa Barbara County.

Other noteworthy stories of 2009 — both locally and nationally — were the H1N1 flu and the death of pop-music icon and former Los Olivos resident Michael Jackson.

