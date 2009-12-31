Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:40 am | Light Rain 62º

 
 
 
 

Channel Islands YMCAs Free During Open House Week

Starting Monday, let the facilities help you make the most of resolutions for the new year

By Susan Sawyer | December 31, 2009 | 3:49 p.m.

During YMCA Open House Week, starting Monday, each of the Channel Islands YMCA facilities will be open for free to provide resources for residents seeking healthy lifestyles.

In the coming weeks, millions of Americans will tackle the annual ritual of making New Year’s resolutions. Eat better, exercise more, lose weight, quit smoking — those are among the perennial favorites. Some will succeed, some will stumble and others, come March, will join the ranks of those vowing to try again next year.

What is the secret to resolution success? Not going it alone!

The Channel Islands YMCA is encouraging people of all ages to make resolutions as a family this year and to connect with others. The power of a supportive community and family can be instrumental in achieving goals.

During the weeklong open house, the staff of the Channel Islands YMCA are seeking to foster and support sustained relationships with individuals and families who want to experience greater total health and well-being. No contracts are required, and the YMCA Open Doors financial assistance program makes YMCA membership and programs available for everyone.

The Channel Islands YMCA facilities will be open free to the public Jan. 4-10:

» Camarillo, 3111 Village at the Park Drive, 805.484.0423

» Lompoc, 201 W. College Ave., 805.736.3483

» Montecito, 591 Santa Rosa Lane, 805.969.3288

» Santa Barbara, 36 Hitchcock Way, 805.687.7727

» Santa Ynez, 900 N. Refugio Road, 805.686.2037

» Ventura, 3760 Telegraph Road, 805.642.2131

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.

