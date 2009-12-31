David Graff Joins Allen & Kimbell Law Firm

His practice focuses on trusts and estates, business planning and formation

David Graff joined the law firm of Allen & Kimbell LLP in November.

Allen & Kimbell is known for its expertise in real property, trusts and estates, tax, civil litigation and business matters.

Graff graduated cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania in 2000, received his juris doctor degree from the University of California at Davis in 2004, and was admitted to the California State Bar in November 2004.

In addition, he attended New York University and received his LL.M. in taxation in 2007.

— Jackie Nielsen is the administrator for Allen & Kimbell LLP.