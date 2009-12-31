Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:37 am | Light Rain 62º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Thanks for Making ‘Stuff the Bus’ a Success

By Jeanette Duncan | December 31, 2009 | 8:06 p.m.

On behalf of the board of directors of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, the staff, residents and community members, I would like to extend my utmost gratitude for the generosity of local businesses, government and civic-minded citizens in their support of our annual “Stuff the Bus” holiday campaign.

Special acknowledgment to our major sponsors: Thomas Jr. and Nancy Crawford, Community West Bank, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, CapitalSource Bank, Barnes & Noble, Starbucks, MTD, B. Ray Gately, NuImage Ad Group, Ads On The Wall, Penfield & Smith and Peikert Group Architects.

On the morning of Dec. 16, Santa’s decorated MTD bus traveled down State Street, picking up the toys at collection points along the way. Santa’s entourage, which included sponsors, elected officials, community leaders and PSHH staff, embarked at Community West Bank, 1501 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The bus stopped and collected toy boxes at Community West Bank, Starbucks at Victoria Street, Barnes & Noble Booksellers and Hotel Santa Barbara. At the Barnes & Noble bus stop, several children on Santa’s bus were presented books and gifts.

Toy box collection sites also included Antioch University, Arlington Theatre, Barnes & Noble, Business First Bank, Capital Source Bank, Community West Bank, Deckers Outdoor Corp., Fresco Café at Five Points, Gelson’s Market, Hotel Santa Barbara, LF Stores, Metropolitan Transit District, the Museum of Natural History, Nu Image Ad Group, Oliver & Espig Jewelers, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, Crimson Rose, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, the Santa Barbara Police Department, Saks Fifth Avenue, Skin Deep, Starbucks Coffee Company, the Ty Warner Sea Center and the YMCA.

Because of the community’s generosity, we were able to provide gift packages, including book gift cards, to more than 600 needy children living in our local housing complexes. For many of our families, these were the only gifts under the tree for their children.

Thank you for making the holiday season brighter for children in our community.

Jeanette Duncan, executive director
Peoples’ Self-Help Housing

