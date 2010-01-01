Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:35 am | Light Rain 62º

 
 
 
 

Peking Acrobats to Swing Through Santa Barbara for One Night

Experience the Chinese troupe's tradition and physical artistry at The Granada on Jan. 16

By Vincent Coronado | January 1, 2010 | 1:54 a.m.

The Peking Acrobats, China’s most celebrated troupe of tumblers, contortionists, jugglers, cyclists and gymnasts, will bring the 2,000-year-old tradition of Chinese acrobatics to North America for an extensive 40-city tour beginning in January, including a single engagement at 8 p.m. Jan. 16 at The Granada.

Part of the Granada’s enTRANCE! The Series, The Peking Acrobats present audiences of all ages the opportunity to view the epitome of a rich and ancient folk art replete with all the pageantry and spectacle of the modern Chinese theatrical circus.

“There was no question we would bring them back,” Granada executive director Peter Frisch said. “The experience for our audience last year was unquestionably one of the season’s highlights.”

The Peking Acrobats’ ability to perform the astounding is rooted in centuries of Chinese history. Records of acrobatic acts can be found as early as the Ch’in Dynasty. According to Fu Qifeng, author of Chinese Acrobatics Through the Ages, acrobatics originated from the people’s daily life, drawing from their experiences in work, war and sacrificial rites.

During the Warring States Period, acrobatics became widespread. It was believed that practicing acrobatics could still the will, increasing physical strength and accuracy of movement. Today, Chinese acrobats continue to perfect an evolving folk art form. Tradition demands that each generation of acrobats add its own improvements and embellishments. Each new movement or action takes many years to practice and perfect.

In fact, because of the unusual and difficult nature of the feats involved, high honor is conferred upon those skilled enough to become acrobats in China; an acrobat can be considered the Chinese equivalent of an American opera star. After 10 to 11 years of extensive tutoring, often beginning as early as age 5 or 6, the artist will join a professional troupe, usually a citywide organization that draws its members regionally. Only the best acrobats find themselves members of an elite world-touring troupe such as The Peking Acrobats.

The Peking Acrobats have built a tremendous reputation over the years, appearing not only on stages around the globe, but also on many popular TV shows. They have performed with world-famous symphony orchestras, for prestigious corporations and in five consecutive European tours in recent years, visiting such countries as Italy, Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands. In addition, they have been featured in star-studded feature films, including Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven.

Tickets for the show are $25 to $55, with children age 15 or younger receiving a 50 percent discount. Tickets are available at the Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222, or click here to purchase them online.

— Vincent Coronado is marketing director for The Granada.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 