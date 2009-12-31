Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:41 am | Light Rain 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation Receives $1 Million Gift

The cash contribution comes from Montecito resident Gary Hock, founder of Hock Development Corp.

By Maria Zate | December 31, 2009 | 3:32 p.m.

Gary Hock
Gary Hock

The Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation has received a $1 million cash gift from Gary Hock.

A new Montecito resident, Hock is the founder and president of Durham, N.C.-based Hock Development Corp. and its related companies, such as G.M. Hock Construction. The company specializes in medical office buildings and outpatient facilities for medical providers.

Hock established his business in Pennsylvania in 1969. During that time, the company developed extensively for the state of Pennsylvania and, at one point, was one of the largest developers of leased properties for the state.

Other clients of Hock’s companies include Duke University Health System, of which Hock has built and leased to Duke nearly 1 million square feet over 15 years and recently constructed and sold Hock Plaza — a 13-story office structure of 440,000 square feet.

Construction on the new Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital began in 2005 and is expected to cost more than $700 million. The first two patient pavilions will be completed in 2011.

— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.

 
