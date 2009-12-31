VNHC Nurse Receives Bialis Family Foundation Award

Glenda Ewasiuk is recognized for her excellence in working with patients, families and medical staff

Glenda Ewasiuk, a 16-year veteran with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, recently received the prestigious Bialis Family Foundation Award for Nursing Excellence, according to Marion Schoneberger, director of business development for the medical nonprofit.

“Glenda has been magical,” said Dr. Frederic Kass of the Santa Barbara Hematology Oncology Medical Group. “She has done this job with a level of kindness, sensitivity and expertise that few of us achieve in our professional lives.”

Established by Ellen and Gary Bialis, the merit certification recognizes an outstanding performance in nursing practice among professionals in Santa Barbara County. The award was established to raise awareness and appreciation of the nursing field.

“Glenda has done a fantastic job for many years helping all the medical oncologists transition appropriate patients to hospice care,” said Dr. Mark Abate of the Sansum Clinic.

Ewasiuk, who has a bachelor’s degree in nursing, is a community liaison and coordinates with Cottage Health System case managers, physicians and the Palliative Care team in assisting patients to transition from the hospital setting to home. Also, as part of her duties, she meets with patients and families to assess and coordinate appropriate home, health, hospice or personal care services.

Patients and medical personnel may nominate a nurse, with a minimum of five years of nursing experience in Santa Barbara County, for the Bialis Family Foundation award. Each month, at least one nurse receives the honor, which includes a $3,000 check.

For more information, send an e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or write to the Bialis Family Foundation, Award for Nursing Excellence, Attn: Selection Committee, P.O. Box 30570, Santa Barbara, CA 93130.

Carol Leidner, a Cottage nurse since 1973, was the first recipient of the Bialis Family Foundation Award for Nursing Excellence.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.