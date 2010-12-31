Monday, April 2 , 2018, 6:44 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Entrepreneur Karl Willig to Lead SABER Talk on Building a Business

Willig will offer insight from his experiences at the Jan. 13 event

By Jamie Smith | December 31, 2010 | 1:15 p.m.

“Calling all entrepreneurs! Calling all leaders!”

Learn how to lead and build a successful business during a SABER (Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable) presentation led by Karl Willig, chief executive officer of Mission Linen and 2005 Entrepreneur of the Year, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at the University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Great ideas are a dime a dozen. It takes excellent management to turn a brainchild into achievement. Willig, longtime business manager and successful entrepreneur, will share his insight on how he built his own company, InfoGenesis, and today runs a different one, Mission Linen.

Before earning a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School, Willig graduated from the College of Idaho and served in the U.S. Army as an enlisted man and commissioned officer. In 2009, he was named president and chief executive officer of Mission Linen. Willig is an active volunteer in the Santa Barbara community.

The cost of the event, which includes breakfast, is $30. The registration deadline is noon Wednesday, Jan.12. To register or for more information, click here or call Cheryl Ebner at 805.968.1282.

SABER is Santa Barbara’s premier small-business educator and networking organization, dedicated to enhancing the professional lives and skills of local business leaders. Held the second Thursday of the month, breakfast meetings include an educational presentation from an industry expert or panel of experts. Click here for more information.

— Jamie Smith represents the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 