Entrepreneur Karl Willig to Lead SABER Talk on Building a Business

“Calling all entrepreneurs! Calling all leaders!”

Learn how to lead and build a successful business during a SABER (Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable) presentation led by Karl Willig, chief executive officer of Mission Linen and 2005 Entrepreneur of the Year, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at the University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Great ideas are a dime a dozen. It takes excellent management to turn a brainchild into achievement. Willig, longtime business manager and successful entrepreneur, will share his insight on how he built his own company, InfoGenesis, and today runs a different one, Mission Linen.

Before earning a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School, Willig graduated from the College of Idaho and served in the U.S. Army as an enlisted man and commissioned officer. In 2009, he was named president and chief executive officer of Mission Linen. Willig is an active volunteer in the Santa Barbara community.



The cost of the event, which includes breakfast, is $30. The registration deadline is noon Wednesday, Jan.12. To register or for more information, click here or call Cheryl Ebner at 805.968.1282.

SABER is Santa Barbara’s premier small-business educator and networking organization, dedicated to enhancing the professional lives and skills of local business leaders. Held the second Thursday of the month, breakfast meetings include an educational presentation from an industry expert or panel of experts. Click here for more information.

— Jamie Smith represents the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.