There’s ‘Snow Much to Do’ in Carpinteria

Upcoming community events for January and February

By Pat Kistler | December 31, 2010 | 9:39 p.m.

A list of events in Carpinteria for January and February:

“Snow Much to Do”

A Carpinteria First Friday and Saturday two-day spectacular will be held Jan. 7-8.

On Friday night, Carpinteria galleries, special venues, merchants and restaurants will stay open late to offer their latest and greatest specialities to celebrate the beginning of the new year. On Saturday, 10 tons of snow will arrive at the Friends of the Library Used Book Store parking lot (at the corner of Carpinteria Avenue and Maple Street) offering free snow play from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for children age 12 or younger.

That’s not all! A skating rink complete with skates and music will be set up in the old Austin’s parking lot on Linden, where everyone is welcome to try out their skills from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Skating, along with skate rental, is only $5.

For more information, call 805.684.5479 x10. Rain date is set for Feb. 5 — same time, same locations.

Public Forum

A public forum for Carpinteria’s businesses and local residents regarding a tightening of the city’s smoking ordinance is slated for 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 in the City Council Chambers at Carpinteria City Hall, 5775 Carpinteria Ave.

This is a free event co-hosted by the City of Carpinteria and the Carpinteira Valley Chamber of Commerce. For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Community Banquet

Carpinteria’s 53rd Annual Community Banquet will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, presenting the Small & Large Businesses of the Year, an array of community merit and teachers awards, the annual Junior Carpinterian Scholarship winner and the 2010 Carpinterian of the Year.

For more information about ticket sales, table sponsorship, event sponsorship or in-kind donations, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.684.5479 x10 any weekday.

Talent Show

The Carpinteria Rotary Charitable Foundation’s second annual Talent Show will be held Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Boys & Girls Club. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the show from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

More than 20 live acts will be performed by local talent. Intermission will feature baked goods and beverages for sale. Tickets are $25 for adults and seniors, and $12 for children age 12 or younger.

Tickets sales available on a first come, first served basis at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Carpinteria branch of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust or via any Rotary Club (noontime) member.

For information about sponsorships, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). This is likely to be a sell-out event.

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Carpinteira Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 
