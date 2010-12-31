Marine Photographer Tom Campbell Goes to Great Depths for His Work

TOM CAMPBELL

Former CHP officer finds his calling in traveling the world and documenting life under the sea

Every experience leads to the next. From simple beginnings to worldwide travel, marine photographer/cinematographer Tom Campbell has carved a path of adventure and intention.

Campbell grew up in North Dakota, Washington state and Canada. He quit school in the 10th grade to apprentice as a car mechanic — his father’s line of work. He vividly recalls watching Sea Hunt, an adventure television show, while growing up. It spurred a lifelong fascination with diving for Campbell, who pursued a career much like that of the lead character Mike Nelson, played by Lloyd Bridges.

Campbell first took a diving course as a teenager in Calgary and decided to join the military, which offered the opportunity to make a living from diving. Campbell was ushered into the First Force Reconnaissance Company, an elite group of Marines, who along with the Navy SEALs were tasked with clandestine operations by the CIA and FBI. He served in the Vietnam War and carried out missions to interrupt arms transportation via ocean-going junk boats — vessels across the coasts of China and in the South Pacific. He served six years before returning to California to attend college.

Campbell earned a degree in business and law enforcement from San Bernardino Valley College, then attended the Police Academy. He became a California Highway Patrol officer in Watts. After three years, Campbell transferred to Santa Barbara, where he spent the next 18 years as a CHP officer.

An avid photographer, Campbell was tapped by the CHP to teach photography to public affairs officers statewide. That experience piqued his interest of education, so he transferred to the public affairs office and spent the last several years of his career creating education programs for the CHP and the community.

One of Campbell’s most memorable programs was designed to prevent underage drunken driving. He held an assembly at UCSB with thousands of youths statewide. He brought in people with devastating stories about drunken driving, as well as celebrities John Travolta and Kenny Loggins. News of the assembly aired on Good Morning America, which then-first lady Nancy Reagan happened to see. She invited Campbell and Travolta to the White House for a tour and visit — a highlight for Campbell.

During his career as a police officer, Campbell said he continued to dive and extended his shutterbugging to underwater photography. He sold his images to stock agencies and began to see a sizable return. Campbell later retired from the force and took up diving and underwater shooting full time.

The world map on his office wall is littered with pins of the countless places he has been with his camera. He names three spots as his favorites, for different reasons: Papua, New Guinea, for reefs and giant coral; Socorro Island, Mexico, for sharks; and New Zealand for all around rest and relaxation.

During a speaking engagement at a film festival, Campbell met Beth Davidow, an accomplished wildlife and nature photographer. The two teamed up on all fronts and now travel the world creating digital content for networks such as BBC, Discovery, National Geographic and Nova. Davidow helps with production and lighting while also managing Campbell’s vast stock library.

Campbell said he has consistently stayed ahead of the curve by investing in future technologies. While he started in traditional film, he migrated to video when digital still photography started to become widely available, therefore diluting the overall industry quality. He moved to high definition to separate from others and offer a higher-quality product.

“Initially, everyone thought it was a fad, but I knew the quality of HD was infinitely better,” Campbell said.

He was right, and it paid off handsomely for Campbell, who had built up a sizable library of underwater content. In recent years, Campbell has again made a leap and traded his HD gear for RED, a new camera that offers what Campbell considers the next generation in cinematic tools.

International Wildlife, United Nations Environment Programme and BBC’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competitions have honored Campbell. He also received the J. Stannard Baker Award, which is given to three officers worldwide for outstanding achievements in highway safety.

Campbell has spoken at film festivals in the United States, England, France and Norway. Coming up, he will talk about life as a marine cinematographer at the Audubon Society’s meeting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in Farrand Hall at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta Del Sol. It is free and open to the public.

— Noozhawk contributor Jenn Kennedy can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here to see more of her work. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.