Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 12:33 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Surfers Looking Forward to a Swell New Year, Or Two

Sunshine, 70-degree temperatures in New Year's Day forecast; 10- to 20-foot surf on its way to Central Coast

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | January 1, 2012 | 1:14 a.m.

Santa Barbara County’s South Coast will greet the new year with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s on Sunday.

The New Year’s Day weather pattern is expected to repeat itself through Wednesday, but the National Weather Service warned that a Pacific groundswell will produce high surf conditions beginning Tuesday.

Weather officials said they were watching a strong storm system that has developed in the central Pacific Ocean. They said the system has generated a large groundswell that is expected to hit the West Coast on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday.

Along the Central Coast, high surf of 10 to 15 feet is forecast, with locally higher sets. West-facing beaches in Ventura and Los Angeles counties are expected to see high surf of 6 to 10 feet.

The weather service said a second large storm system is expected to develop in the same central Pacific region as the first system. According to computer models, officials said even higher surf is possible beginning Thursday and continuing through the weekend.

Along the Central Coast, the second swell could produce surf heights of 14 to 20 feet along the Central Coast and 10 to 14 feet on west-facing beaches in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Local coastal flooding is possible, as well.

Authorities are advising beach-goers, surfers and fishermen to be aware of surf conditions and dangerous rip currents accompanying the swells. Spectators are warned to stay off jetties and to not turn their backs to the surf.

Sunshine and daytime high temperatures in the 70s are forecast through Wednesday with clear skies and overnight lows in the 40s.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 