Surfers Looking Forward to a Swell New Year, Or Two

Sunshine, 70-degree temperatures in New Year's Day forecast; 10- to 20-foot surf on its way to Central Coast

Santa Barbara County’s South Coast will greet the new year with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s on Sunday.

The New Year’s Day weather pattern is expected to repeat itself through Wednesday, but the National Weather Service warned that a Pacific groundswell will produce high surf conditions beginning Tuesday.

Weather officials said they were watching a strong storm system that has developed in the central Pacific Ocean. They said the system has generated a large groundswell that is expected to hit the West Coast on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday.

Along the Central Coast, high surf of 10 to 15 feet is forecast, with locally higher sets. West-facing beaches in Ventura and Los Angeles counties are expected to see high surf of 6 to 10 feet.

The weather service said a second large storm system is expected to develop in the same central Pacific region as the first system. According to computer models, officials said even higher surf is possible beginning Thursday and continuing through the weekend.

Along the Central Coast, the second swell could produce surf heights of 14 to 20 feet along the Central Coast and 10 to 14 feet on west-facing beaches in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Local coastal flooding is possible, as well.

Authorities are advising beach-goers, surfers and fishermen to be aware of surf conditions and dangerous rip currents accompanying the swells. Spectators are warned to stay off jetties and to not turn their backs to the surf.

Sunshine and daytime high temperatures in the 70s are forecast through Wednesday with clear skies and overnight lows in the 40s.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

