Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 6:21 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Architectural Foundation to Feature M. Helsenrott Hochhauser’s ‘Form-Light-Shadow Constructions’

By Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara | December 31, 2012 | 2:54 p.m.

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to present “M. Helsenrott Hochhauser: Form-Light-Shadow Constructions.”

Artist M. Helsenrott Hochhauser's Form-Light-Shadow Constructions work features all white sculptural forms that explore the alliance of light and shadow.
Artist M. Helsenrott Hochhauser’s “Form-Light-Shadow Constructions” work features all white sculptural forms that explore the alliance of light and shadow.

With a dynamic abstract sensibility, these unique paper compositions portray relationships between positive and negative space.

The public is invited to attend a festive opening reception with the artist from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18. Refreshments will be served. The solo exhibition will continue through Feb. 28.

Hochhauser’s current work features all white sculptural forms that explore the alliance of light and shadow. These configurations reveal a dramatic interaction between the shapes that compel the light and shadows that are created by the dimensional forms.

“The work denotes a spatial illusion that does not exist in reality and evokes a strange tension for the viewer,” Hochhauser explains.

The fluctuation of space and light occurs as particular elements recede at one moment and advance at other times. These distinctive works on paper feature a minimalist aesthetic, with sculptural forms emerging precisely from the flat surface.

Hochhauser has worked in diverse mediums, including drawing, painting and sculpture, during her long career, and has exhibited in the United States and abroad. After living most of her life in New York, the artist currently lives in Santa Barbara.

She holds a master’s degree in art education and painting from New York University, was a professor of art at Trenton State College, N.J., and worked in Japan. Public art projects include sculptures located in Elings Park in Santa Barbara and at the Unified Port of San Diego.

Hochhauser received a grant from the William Colville Foundation in 2010. Her art is represented in private collections throughout the world, including those in California, New York, Japan, Australia, Israel and France.

The Architectural Foundation Gallery is located in the historic Acheson House at the corner of Garden and East Victoria streets in Santa Barbara. The gallery entrance on Garden Street is accessible by ramp. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or by appointment. Call 805.965.6307 for more information.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 