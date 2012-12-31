Architectural Foundation to Feature M. Helsenrott Hochhauser’s ‘Form-Light-Shadow Constructions’

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to present “M. Helsenrott Hochhauser: Form-Light-Shadow Constructions.”

With a dynamic abstract sensibility, these unique paper compositions portray relationships between positive and negative space.

The public is invited to attend a festive opening reception with the artist from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18. Refreshments will be served. The solo exhibition will continue through Feb. 28.

Hochhauser’s current work features all white sculptural forms that explore the alliance of light and shadow. These configurations reveal a dramatic interaction between the shapes that compel the light and shadows that are created by the dimensional forms.

“The work denotes a spatial illusion that does not exist in reality and evokes a strange tension for the viewer,” Hochhauser explains.

The fluctuation of space and light occurs as particular elements recede at one moment and advance at other times. These distinctive works on paper feature a minimalist aesthetic, with sculptural forms emerging precisely from the flat surface.

Hochhauser has worked in diverse mediums, including drawing, painting and sculpture, during her long career, and has exhibited in the United States and abroad. After living most of her life in New York, the artist currently lives in Santa Barbara.

She holds a master’s degree in art education and painting from New York University, was a professor of art at Trenton State College, N.J., and worked in Japan. Public art projects include sculptures located in Elings Park in Santa Barbara and at the Unified Port of San Diego.

Hochhauser received a grant from the William Colville Foundation in 2010. Her art is represented in private collections throughout the world, including those in California, New York, Japan, Australia, Israel and France.

The Architectural Foundation Gallery is located in the historic Acheson House at the corner of Garden and East Victoria streets in Santa Barbara. The gallery entrance on Garden Street is accessible by ramp. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or by appointment. Call 805.965.6307 for more information.