Armed Robber Hits Gas Stations in Goleta, Carpinteria

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | December 31, 2012 | 4:58 p.m.

Surveillance image of suspect in Sunday night's robbery at the Shell gas station on Turnpike Road in Goleta. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department courtesy photo)
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a pair of armed robberies that occurred Sunday night and early Monday morning in Goleta and Carpinteria in which a suspect reportedly robbed two gas stations at gunpoint.

The first incident occurred at 11:48 p.m. Sunday, when the suspect robbed a Shell gas station at 175 N. Turnpike Road in Goleta while brandishing a chrome-colored handgun, according to Lt. Butch Arnoldi.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male in his mid-20s to mid-30s, about 6 feet tall at 200 pounds with black hair and wearing blue Dickies pants, a black T-shirt with the word “Security” printed on the front and back, and a navy blue hoodie.

Arnoldi said the man reportedly pulled a gun on the clerk, and proceeded to steal cash from the register, as well as a box of chocolates.

Deputies responded to the scene four minutes later, but the suspect had fled the scene.

Another armed robbery occurred 40 minutes later at the AM/PM gas station at 1116 Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria, and is believed to be linked to the same suspect, Arnoldi said.

Cash was also stolen from that location.

A midsize foreign vehicle was seen driving from the scene, and a similar vehicle was later stopped by deputies but turned out to be the wrong vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact sheriff’s Detectives Rob Minter or Joe Schmidt at 805.681.4100.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

