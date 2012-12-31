Man’s Decomposing Body Found in Mesa Apartment

A man’s family discovered his decomposing body inside his Mesa apartment Sunday evening. Authorities say they don’t suspect foul play in the case.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said Santa Barbara police received a call at 6:15 p.m. Sunday from the man’s family, who had entered his apartment at 1016 Cliff Drive.

Harwood said the 30-year-old man was discovered by the man’s mother and brother, who had not heard from or spoken to the man since the day after Christmas, and had gone over to the apartment to check on him because they were concerned.

The man, who reportedly weighed more than 300 pounds, was discovered, his body “somewhat decomposed,” and a hazardous materials team was called to the scene.

Detectives were called out to investigate because of the man’s age but didn’t find anything suspicious at the scene, Harwood said.

The case has been turned over to the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office.

