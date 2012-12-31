Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 6:22 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Dons Net Cafe’s Maddie Mender to Ride with Jane Goodall in Rose Parade

By Shawn Sweeney for Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots | updated logo | December 31, 2012 | 2:14 p.m.

This New Year’s Day, Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots is going places — riding down Colorado Boulevard in the world-famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Because of the Roots & Shoots groups’ huge commitment to sustainability and improving communities, Goodall has invited three young Roots & Shoots leaders from Southern California to join her in her horse-drawn carriage as she rides in the Rose Parade as this year’s grand marshal. The three honored individuals are:

» Maddie Mender, 17, of Santa Barbara’s Don’s Net Cafe Roots & Shoots

» Bryce M., 11, of North Hollywood’s Campbell Hall Planet Savers Roots & Shoots

» Claire Robinson of Rancho Palos Verdes’ Soleado Suns Roots & Shoots

These three Roots & Shoots groups had the opportunity to select Maddie, Bryce and Claire because of the groups’ contributions to the current Roots & Shoots campaign, One Million Hours of Service. Collectively, over the last 12 months, these groups contributed more than 50,000 hours of service.

As Maddie, Bryce and Claire join Dr. Jane in the Rose Parade, they will not only proudly represent their Roots & Shoots groups, but also the work and impact of the entire Roots & Shoots network. Every day, we have so much to be proud of, and this New Year’s Day we can be especially proud that Roots & Shoots will receive worldwide recognition for all that we’ve done to make the world a more sustainable
and beautiful place for all living things.

The Don’s Net Cafe hails from the Santa Barbara area and has been a member of Roots & Shoots for more than seven years. The group, which involves high school students ages 13 to 18, has 47 members. In 2012, the group members completed seven projects, which included their favorite — a walk to raise money for Alzheimer’s research. This walk helped them connect with their community and pay tribute to a former teacher who suffered from the disease.

On the horizon for Don’s Net Cafe is the grand opening of “The Spot,” a community, ocean-friendly garden and lunch area where students can hang out during their lunches, eat healthy foods and appreciate music created by fellow students.

Maddie is very well respected among her peers in the group, and it was because of this, and her recent selection as a member of the Roots & Shoots National Youth Leadership Council, that she was chosen to represent her group at the Rose Parade.

“Maddie is reliable, eager to help, funny, and wholeheartedly believes in Dr. Jane,” said Lee Knodel, aka “Mrs. B,” the Don’s Net Cafe’s adult mentor. “Maddie keeps track of our community service hours, reports projects, writes blogs, and of course volunteers at our many events.”

— Shawn Sweeney is the youth outreach and engagement coordinator for Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 