Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 6:20 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Launch Into 2013 at January 1st Thursday

By Kim Mercado for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | December 31, 2012 | 3:28 p.m.

Visit downtown Santa Barbara for 1st Thursday, an evening filled with free art, culture, music and fun. The Jan. 3 event will include more than 20 cultural art venues eager to show off new exhibits, artist receptions, demonstrations and live music.

Launch into the new year as you rediscover 1st Thursday with fresh artists and exhibits, live music and an evening full of fun.

Kick-start 2013 at Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery with one of the largest exhibitions in the gallery’s history, “An Even Dozen,” which features twelve works by each of six contemporary and six vintage American artists for a grand total of 144 paintings and sculptures.

Make your way over to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art to view a new exhibit, “California Dreaming: Plein-Air Painting from San Francisco to San Diego.” This exhibition presents a selection of early 20th-century paintings that celebrate the specific topography and climactic effects associated with the regional landscape from San Francisco to San Diego. A must-see is a new exhibit by the Santa Barbara Sculptor’s Guild on view at the Faulkner Gallery in the Santa Barbara Public Library.

Welcome back to Santa Barbara, Jane Deering Gallery, featuring “A Thousand Hours,” a group show of ceramics by Christopher Bates, Matthias Merkel Hess, Jared Theis, Sandra Torres and Jenchi Wu.

Want to enjoy delicious treats, live music and art all in one? Stop by Sojourner Café to see work by Craig Joujon-Roche alongside local musician Kat Devlin. Finish your evening at the Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum for a live performance at 7 p.m. Chaos is a process-based exploration of the body through curiosity, vulnerability and fearlessness.

While 1st Thursday offers extraordinary exhibits and paintings indoors, be sure to check out the demonstrations, performance art and live music outdoors. Enjoy the sweet sounds of high school student Marley Quinn at the corner of State and Anapamu streets as she performs her original music for all to enjoy.

The most exciting time of year is right around the corner as the city gears up for another highly anticipated Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Stop by the Marshall’s Patio at 900 State Street and visit the SBIFF Booth to learn more about the upcoming festival.

Ever hear the beautiful sounds of local guitarist Bruce Goldish in the parking lot above the Fiesta Five Theatre at all hours of the night? Come meet Goldish as he serenades on the Marshall’s Patio and put a face behind the music. Finally, make your way over to Paseo Nuevo to enjoy Mon-e-Luv, a local duo including Scott Topper and Mitch Karno as this pair plays fun, lively, danceable original and cover songs.

All of these attractions and many more are free during 1st Thursday on Jan. 3. With more than 20 stops on this month’s 1st Thursday map, there is sure to be something for everyone. Click here for more information and a complete listing of the specific programming offered at each gallery as well as all public performances and interactive exhibits.

— Kim Mercado is the marketing and event coordinator for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 