Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 6:12 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Ventura County Community Foundation Announces Promotions

By Hugh Ralston for the Ventura County Community Foundation | December 31, 2012 | 9:22 p.m.

Colleen Cason
Colleen Cason

Three Ventura County Community Foundation staff members were promoted in December, reflecting the foundation’s growth and its move to the VCCF Nonprofit Center.

Colleen Cason assumes the post of senior director of communications and marketing. LaToya Ford is now a program officer for VCCF’s Philanthropic Services Department, which includes both donor relations and programs and grants. Hannah Davey steps up to communications associate.

“As VCCF continues to deepen its grantmaking and expand its outreach and communications efforts, these three staff members have demonstrated skills and talents that create opportunities to advance our mission,” VCCF President and CEO Hugh Ralston said. “Our philanthropic services and communications and marketing colleagues are stepping up to meet the workload that comes with VCCF’s commitment to expand community philanthropy and the resources we provide our donors. I am delighted they are receiving these promotions for strengthening our capacity to create collaboration and partnership among Ventura County’s nonprofits.”

As the senior director of communications and marketing, Cason will continue to oversee VCCF’s marketing strategy, sharing the stories of its donors and grantmaking impact through publications, news releases and content on www.vccf.org.

LaToya Ford
LaToya Ford

Since the move to the VCCF Nonprofit Center, Cason will add the marketing and communications for the Nonprofit Center itself, as well as for VCCF’s own Center for Nonprofit Leadership, VCCF’s 25th anniversary celebrations and a capital fundraising campaign to her responsibilities.

Cason started with VCCF in 2008 as a writing consultant and was hired as director of communications and marketing in 2011.

As program officer, Ford will support the Women’s Legacy Fund’s grantmaking, as well as donor-advised funds, agency endowments and several of VCCF’s competitive grants programs. Ford, who started at VCCF in 2007 as a program assistant, has been working toward her master of public policy degree with a concentration in nonprofit management from University of Southern California and expects to graduate in May.

Hannah Davey
Hannah Davey

Advancing from a social-media intern in summer 2010 to a communications assistant and now a communications associate, Davey will continue assisting Cason in VCCF’s communications outreach, with a focus on social media. She will take on communications coordination for the VCCF Nonprofit Center capital campaign.

A Thousand Oaks High School alumna, Davey graduated from UC Santa Barbara in June.

The Ventura County Community Foundation moved to the VCCF Nonprofit Center in late November to serve better Ventura County by creating a centralized a hub for local nonprofits and expanding its Center for Nonprofit Leadership. The VCCF Nonprofit Center is at 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd., neighboring the Camarillo Ranch House, in Camarillo.

Click here to learn more about the VCCF Nonprofit Center.

— Hugh Ralston is president and CEO of the Ventura County Community Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 