Ventura County Community Foundation Announces Promotions

Three Ventura County Community Foundation staff members were promoted in December, reflecting the foundation’s growth and its move to the VCCF Nonprofit Center.

Colleen Cason assumes the post of senior director of communications and marketing. LaToya Ford is now a program officer for VCCF’s Philanthropic Services Department, which includes both donor relations and programs and grants. Hannah Davey steps up to communications associate.

“As VCCF continues to deepen its grantmaking and expand its outreach and communications efforts, these three staff members have demonstrated skills and talents that create opportunities to advance our mission,” VCCF President and CEO Hugh Ralston said. “Our philanthropic services and communications and marketing colleagues are stepping up to meet the workload that comes with VCCF’s commitment to expand community philanthropy and the resources we provide our donors. I am delighted they are receiving these promotions for strengthening our capacity to create collaboration and partnership among Ventura County’s nonprofits.”

As the senior director of communications and marketing, Cason will continue to oversee VCCF’s marketing strategy, sharing the stories of its donors and grantmaking impact through publications, news releases and content on www.vccf.org.

Since the move to the VCCF Nonprofit Center, Cason will add the marketing and communications for the Nonprofit Center itself, as well as for VCCF’s own Center for Nonprofit Leadership, VCCF’s 25th anniversary celebrations and a capital fundraising campaign to her responsibilities.

Cason started with VCCF in 2008 as a writing consultant and was hired as director of communications and marketing in 2011.

As program officer, Ford will support the Women’s Legacy Fund’s grantmaking, as well as donor-advised funds, agency endowments and several of VCCF’s competitive grants programs. Ford, who started at VCCF in 2007 as a program assistant, has been working toward her master of public policy degree with a concentration in nonprofit management from University of Southern California and expects to graduate in May.

Advancing from a social-media intern in summer 2010 to a communications assistant and now a communications associate, Davey will continue assisting Cason in VCCF’s communications outreach, with a focus on social media. She will take on communications coordination for the VCCF Nonprofit Center capital campaign.

A Thousand Oaks High School alumna, Davey graduated from UC Santa Barbara in June.

The Ventura County Community Foundation moved to the VCCF Nonprofit Center in late November to serve better Ventura County by creating a centralized a hub for local nonprofits and expanding its Center for Nonprofit Leadership. The VCCF Nonprofit Center is at 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd., neighboring the Camarillo Ranch House, in Camarillo.

Click here to learn more about the VCCF Nonprofit Center.

— Hugh Ralston is president and CEO of the Ventura County Community Foundation.