Suspect Arrested in Attempted Rape Incidents in Carpinteria

About 9:30 p.m. Dec. 19, a male suspect knocked to the ground and assaulted a female as she was walking on Ogan Road just west of Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria. The woman was able to get away from her attacker without being sexually assaulted.

About 7:35 p.m. Sunday, a second female was similarly attacked while walking westbound on Ogan Road near Pacific Village Road. She also was able to fight off her attacker to avoid being sexually assaulted.

One of the victims met with sheriff’s forensics personnel, who did a composite sketch that was given to all patrol deputies.

About 8:05 p.m. Monday, Deputy Ken Rushing spotted a man, who matched the composite sketch, walking on Ogan Road at Vallecito Place.

The man, who lives in the immediate area, was detained and brought to the Carpinteria sheriff’s station for questioning by detectives.

Jorge Nunez Garcia, 19, was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail accused of assault with intent to commit rape, a felony. Bail was set at $25,000.

