Suspect Arrested in Attempted Rape Incidents in Carpinteria

About 7:35 p.m. Sunday, a second female was similarly attacked while walking westbound on Ogan Road near Pacific Village Road. She also was able to fight off her attacker to avoid being sexually assaulted.
One of the victims met with sheriff’s forensics personnel, who did a composite sketch that was given to all patrol deputies.
The man, who lives in the immediate area, was detained and brought to the Carpinteria sheriff’s station for questioning by detectives.
Jorge Nunez Garcia, 19, was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail accused of assault with intent to commit rape, a felony. Bail was set at $25,000.
Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.