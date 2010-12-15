Habitat for Humanity Gives Four Families the Gift of Home

Four families can now call home the sage green building at 618 San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s Westside, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday that kicked off the project’s completion.

Though a building inspection and other formalities still have to be completed before the families can move in, the work is largely done. And after nearly four years of work to get the site ready, it was a day to celebrate.

About 100 people gathered in the driveway area, which was standing room only. The tenants accepted the keys to their new homes from the mentors who have coached them through hours of classes on budgeting and homeownership. With that, Rosa and Mauricio Trujillo, Igor Ortiz, Patty Perez, Gabriel Escamilla and Raquel Do Carmo became homeowners.

“I never thought I would own anything, let alone in Santa Barbara,” Do Carmo told Noozhawk last weekend. “I feel really lucky. I feel that my struggles have paid off somehow.”

Habitat for Humanity has built 400,000 homes, including the four now on the Westside, and has more than 2 million people worldwide, according to board president Hugh Davis.

“We hope that these homes are a real beacon of hope to this neighborhood and the community as well,” he said.

Gift baskets and Bibles were handed out to the families on Tuesday, along with handmade quilts for each of the units. Santa Barbara Community Church Pastor Steve Jolley and B’nai B’rith Cantor Mark Childs prayed over the new homes.

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Joyce McCullough thanked the volunteers who had been out steadily throughout the whole process. She told of volunteers such as Mike Mazzetti, who lost his Mission Canyon home in the Jesusita Fire and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity while his home was being rebuilt.

“That’s the spirit of the volunteers who have worked out here on this site,” she said.

She also thanked the numerous professional groups that offered their services at a discount, and city leaders and staff.

The long, narrow lot on San Pascual presented some challenges for builders. Massive amounts of topsoil had to be removed from the site, and concrete walls needed to be built on each side of the property before construction could begin.

“The last time I was here, we were 20 to 30 feet higher,” Mayor Helene Schneider said. “It’s amazing how this project just fits right in. ... Not only are you building homes, but you’re building community.”

The neighborhood was dealt a tragedy three years ago when a stabbing took the life of a 16-year-old boy. It occurred literally across the street from the new project.

“The community coming together and wanting to be the eyes and ears on the street ... this will be such an integral part of that,” Schneider said, adding that the project being done in time for the holidays didn’t escape notice either. “It’s really great to see that some people will be home for Christmas.”

Doug Wood, who also serves on Habitat for Humanity’s board of directors, talked about raising the $3.5 million needed for the project.

“We continued to raise money right through this tough economy,” he said, and by the end of the second year, 75 percent of the funds had been raised for the project. The group not only met their goal this year but raised $200,000 more than initially set out — $50,000 of which will go toward Habitat for Humanity’s next project in Santa Barbara.

“Yes, there is a next project,” he said slyly, to applause. “Our hammers will not cool.”

Wood announced that 12 units on a parcel at Milpas and Canon Perdido streets will be the next big undertaking for the group. But even as the organization contemplates its next project, Tuesday was a day to savor what had been accomplished.

“These families have worked so hard,” McCullough said.

