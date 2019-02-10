129 W Mountain Dr, Santa Barbara 93108

Nestled on its own 6± acre site, this tranquil Mediterranean retreat offers so much for the discriminating buyer: Ocean, harbor, Mountain Views from all major rooms. Formal dining and living rooms open to sunbathed south facing terraces. The serious gourmet kitchen opens to a great room which flows out to a large view terrace. Master suite on its own level with a sumptuous bath with views. The Master bedroom has a fireplace, sitting area, and own view terrace. Guest suite in its own wing. Two more bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a media room wet bar work perfectly for an extended family. The Media room opens to a large covered south facing terrace and flows right out to the vast lawn all with views. The property abuts the 200 acre Parma Park with its hiking trails and peaceful vistas.
Click here for more information about this property.
Timothy Walsh, Village Properties Realitors
805-259-8808
[email protected]
BRE License # 00914713
Talk to Us!
Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!Get Started >