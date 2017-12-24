12 Days of Gratitude, Blessings and Joy in Santa Barbara

In the spirit of the popular 12 Days of Christmas, and in response to the many impacts the community has faced with the Thomas Fire, Father Larry of the Santa Barbara Mission and Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider urge the community to come together, continue to celebrate the holiday season and revitalize the local economy with greater appreciation and awareness.

Calling their concept Gratitude, Blessings & Joy, Schneider and Father Larry encourage residents, visitors and business-owners to promote each day as it works best for them.

Day 1 of Gratitude, Blessings & Joy: Monday, Dec. 25. Spend quality time with family and friends on Christmas Day

Day 2: Tuesday, Dec. 26. Shop at local business, perhaps find that missing gift for yourself or someone else.

Day 3: Wednesday, Dec. 27. Dine out at a local restaurant.

Day 4: Thursday, Dec. 28. Unite as a community and show gratitude. Santa Barbara Mission will host an interfaith prayer service of thanksgiving 11:30 a.m-1 p.m. All are welcome.

Day 5: Friday, Dec. 29. Make your year-end tax-deductible donations to a local charity.

Day 6: Saturday, Dec. 30. Escape to the movies.

Day 7: Sunday, Dec. 31. Celebrate the New Year at one of the many events and restaurants downtown.

Day 8: Monday, Jan. 1. Get outside and enjoy nature.

Day 9: Tuesday, Jan. 2. Visit a museum; enjoy one of Santa Barbara's cultural activities.

Day 10: Wednesday, Jan. 3. Reach out to a neighbor.

Day 11: Thursday, Jan. 4. Enjoy the 1st Thursday of 2018; shop, go to an art gallery, eat out.

Day 12: Friday, Jan. 5. Thank one of the many volunteers who help those in need.

— Anthony Wagner for city of Santa Barbara.