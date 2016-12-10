Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 4:34 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

12 People Detained After Warrant Served at Suspected Isla Vista Drug House

2 UCSB students and an SBCC student cited for drug-related offenses; investigation is continuing

Twelve people were detained, and three received citations, Friday night when a search warrant was served at an Isla Vista residence suspected of being a center for illegal drug sales. Click to view larger
Twelve people were detained, and three received citations, Friday night when a search warrant was served at an Isla Vista residence suspected of being a center for illegal drug sales. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 10, 2016 | 3:12 p.m.

Twelve people were detained — and three received citations — Friday night after a search warrant was served at an Isla Vista residence suspected of being used for drug sales, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies and UC Santa Barbara police officers served the warrant shortly before 8 p.m. at the large residence in the 6700 block of Sueno Road, near the corner of Camino Del Sur, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

“One dozen people were inside the residence when law enforcement arrived,” she said. “The occupants were detained, and several were found to be in possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

“Additionally, items indicating the sale of narcotics were seized, including packaging materials, cutting agents, pay-owe sheets and cash.”

Three men — two UCSB students and a Santa Barbara City College student — were issued citations for various drug-related charges, Hoover said.

Their names were not released.

Friday night’s operation came after deputies and officers with the Isla Vista Foot Patrol noticed frequent and repeated narcotics-related activity during November at the house, Hoover said.

A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy can be seen searching an Isla Vista residence suspected of being used for drug sales. Click to view larger
A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy can be seen searching an Isla Vista residence suspected of being used for drug sales. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

“Several arrests were made at the residence during this time period, to include one subject for possession of cocaine and Xanax for sales, and another for being under the influence of cocaine,” Hoover said.

“Based upon information obtained through arrests, neighborhood complaints and contacts at this residence, a search warrant was obtained in order to further investigate the occurrence of drug sales and drug abuse at this location.”

The investigation into drug sales at the residence was continuing, she said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The garage of a large residence on Sueno Road in Isla Vista is searched Friday night after a warrant was served. Offiicals say the house is a center for illegal drug sales. Click to view larger
The garage of a large residence on Sueno Road in Isla Vista is searched Friday night after a warrant was served. Offiicals say the house is a center for illegal drug sales. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
