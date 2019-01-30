12 People Seek Appointment to Santa Barbara City Council Seat

Twelve people have applied for appointment to the vacant seat on the Santa Barbara City Council.

One spot is open on the 7-member panel after Gregg Hart was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in November.

The City Council will interview potential candidates at next Tuesday's meeting.

The candidates, who faced a Jan. 28 deadline to apply, include some faces familiar to City Hall.

Former councilman Grant House previously served eight years on the council. Community activist Bonnie Raisin has run for a council seat in the past and speaks frequently during public comment at council meetings. Gina Fischer is a district representative for Third District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann.

Other candidates include Kate Carter, Gabriel Escobedo, Meghan Harmon, Julia Lara, Brittany Odermann Heaton, Matthew Nehmer, Connie Speight, Scott Wenz and Mark Whitehurst.

The council plans to interview candidates in a public meeting on Feb. 5, and then make the appointment on Feb. 12.

Under a ballot measure passed by city voters in 2018, whoever is appointed to the council will not be allowed to use the term "incumbent" for a ballot designation if he or she subsequently seeks election to the post.

This is the second time in the past year that the City Council has had to contend with filling an open seat.

The District 3 Westside council seat was left vacant after Cathy Murillo was elected mayor. In that case, the council filled the seat via special election. Oscar Gutierrez won the spot and now sits on the council.

In this case, the council chose to fill the seat by appointment.

This appointment could present a case of deja vu of sorts for Councilman Randy Rowse and applicant House.

In 2010, House cast the tie-breaking vote to appoint Rowse to the seat, after several rounds where Rowse received three votes.

