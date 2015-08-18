Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:16 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Advice

12 Tips to Ensure Water Safety

By Captain Dave Zaniboni for Santa Barbara County Fire Department | August 18, 2015 | 12:31 a.m.

It only takes a few seconds for a person to drown, and drowning accidents are the leading cause of death for children one to four years of age.

Almost 70 percent of all drowning accidents occur in backyard swimming pools; however, people can drown in just a few inches of water.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department would like share these swimming pool safety tips.

Safety Tips to Prevent Drowning 

» Never allow children to be alone when near water; make sure an adult is always present. 

» Make sure that the pool is secure at all times. 

» Keep toys out of the pool area when not in use. 

» Mount approved floatation devices near the pool. Many toy floatation devices are thought to be lifesaving devices; they are not. They are toys! 

» Never dive into an above-ground pool. Know the depth of the water before you attempt to dive. 

» Keep a telephone outside near the pool. Do not leave children unattended to talk on the telephone.

» Post the 911 emergency number on the telephone. 

If a child or adult is in trouble in a pool: 

» Do not panic. Yell for help. 

» Get the child or adult out of the pool immediately. 

» Call 911 immediately for emergency medical service. 

» Begin CPR if necessary. 

» If you are not trained in CPR, follow the telephone instructions from the Fire Department Dispatcher until firefighters arrive to assist you. 

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department urges all Santa Barbara County residents to exercise safety during any water recreational activity. 

— Captain Dave Zaniboni is the information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 
