Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:42 am | Overcast 51º

 
 
 
 
Advice

12 Tips to Keep Your Child Safe from Home to School and Back Again

By Capt. Dave Zaniboni for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department | September 23, 2015 | 6:59 a.m.

School season is in full effect. Safety should be a priority for every family.

Whether children walk, ride their bicycle or take the bus to school, it is extremely important that they take proper safety precautions.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department offers the following tips to make sure your child travels to school safely.

» Walk on the sidewalk, if one is available. When on a street with no sidewalk, walk facing the traffic.

» Before you cross the street, stop and look left, right and left again to see if cars are coming.

» Never dart out in front of a parked car.

» Practice walking to school with your child. Cross streets at crosswalks when available.

» Never talk or text on your cell phone while walking.

» Make sure your child always wears his/her helmet when leaving the house, and make sure that helmet is fitted and secured properly.

» Teach your children the rules of the road.

» When biking, ride on the right side of the road, with traffic, and in a single file.

» Come to a complete stop before crossing the street. Walk bike across street.

» Go to the bus stop with your child to teach them the proper way to get on and off the bus.

» Make sure your children stand six feet away (or three giant steps) from the curb.

» If your child and you need to cross the street in front of the bus, walk on the side of the road until you are 10 feet ahead of the bus. You always should be able to see the bus driver, and the bus driver always should be able to see you.

It is important for parents to stay up-to-date on the proper safety precautions and share this information with their children to keep them safe throughout the school year.

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni is the information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 