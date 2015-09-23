12 Tips to Keep Your Child Safe from Home to School and Back Again

Advice

School season is in full effect. Safety should be a priority for every family.

Whether children walk, ride their bicycle or take the bus to school, it is extremely important that they take proper safety precautions.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department offers the following tips to make sure your child travels to school safely.

» Walk on the sidewalk, if one is available. When on a street with no sidewalk, walk facing the traffic.

» Before you cross the street, stop and look left, right and left again to see if cars are coming.

» Never dart out in front of a parked car.

» Practice walking to school with your child. Cross streets at crosswalks when available.

» Never talk or text on your cell phone while walking.

» Make sure your child always wears his/her helmet when leaving the house, and make sure that helmet is fitted and secured properly.

» Teach your children the rules of the road.

» When biking, ride on the right side of the road, with traffic, and in a single file.

» Come to a complete stop before crossing the street. Walk bike across street.

» Go to the bus stop with your child to teach them the proper way to get on and off the bus.

» Make sure your children stand six feet away (or three giant steps) from the curb.

» If your child and you need to cross the street in front of the bus, walk on the side of the road until you are 10 feet ahead of the bus. You always should be able to see the bus driver, and the bus driver always should be able to see you.

It is important for parents to stay up-to-date on the proper safety precautions and share this information with their children to keep them safe throughout the school year.

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni is the information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.