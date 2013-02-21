Friday, April 20 , 2018, 6:53 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Chase Ends in Crash, Arrest of 13-Year-Old Driver

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 21, 2013 | 3:44 p.m.

A bizarre incident in the Santa Ynez Valley resulted in the arrest Wednesday night of an unidentified 13-year-old runaway after a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began about 9:45 p.m. when a deputy attempted to pull over a driver in a 2004 Nissan Armada SUV at the intersection of of Alamo Pintado Road and Mission Drive in Solvang, according to Sgt. Mark Williams.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop after he noticed several things amiss about the vehicle, including that the back windshield wipers were operating even though it wasn’t raining, Williams said.

“He thought, ‘This person doesn’t know how to operate a vehicle very well,’” Williams said.

As the deputy approached, the car quickly sped away, heading eastbound on Highway 246.  At one point, the vehicle reached speeds of up to 90 mph, Williams said.

The deputy pulled back in speed for safety reasons, and eventually found that the SUV had crashed into a ravine.

That’s when they discovered the driver was a 13-year-old boy from Arroyo Grande, who had been listed as a runaway, Williams said.

A 51-year-old female was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and had been sitting in the passenger seat.

Williams did not identify the woman other than to say she is from San Luis Obispo, and it’s unknown what the relationship is between her and the driver.

The teen was arrested and booked into juvenile hall, and the woman was taken to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries. 

The vehicle had been reported stolen and was registered to an owner in Morro Bay, and Williams said there was also stolen property inside the vehicle.

Williams said the boy has foster parents but was unsure if they had come to pick him up yet.

Williams said the boy was charged with fleeing with willful or wanton disregard for personal safety or property, a felony.

He was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and property, and the case has been forward to the District Attorney’s Office.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 