1335 Bath St., Santa Barbara 93101

This beautiful & charming Queen Anne Victorian triplex sits invitingly on the corner of West Sola and Bath streets mere blocks from the best theaters and restaurants of downtown Santa Barbara. The home consists of three units. Downstairs is a studio and one-bedroom unit used by the current owners as home and office. The upstairs unit is a four-bedroom flat with one lease. The side yard used by the owners’ unit has a stone patio and fire pit surrounded by white picket fences.
List Price: $1,820,000
Gail Cooley, Village Properties Realtors
805.689.7767
[email protected]
DRE License #01106302