1389 Plaza Pacifica, Montecito 93108

Sounds of the ocean waves on the shore will welcome you in this rarely available, beautifully staged two-bedroom, 2½-bathroom condo in the exclusive gated community of Bonnymede in Montecito. Unobstructed ocean views greet you upon entering this welcoming residence. The views on the first level can be enjoyed in the living room or from the balcony. The first level also includes an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, in-closet stackable laundry, half bath and a wet bar. The second level has the master suite with a private balcony with majestic ocean and island views and a second large bedroom with an en-suite bath. The condo includes a private two-car garage and numerous property amenities. The property is adjacent to the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club, steps from the Four Seasons Resort-The Biltmore Santa Barbara and close to Coast Village Road.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing. You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >