1389 Plaza Pacifica, Montecito 93108

Sounds of the ocean waves on the shore will welcome you in this rarely available, beautifully staged two-bedroom, 2½-bathroom condo in the exclusive gated community of Bonnymede in Montecito. Unobstructed ocean views greet you upon entering this welcoming residence. The views on the first level can be enjoyed in the living room or from the balcony. The first level also includes an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, in-closet stackable laundry, half bath and a wet bar. The second level has the master suite with a private balcony with majestic ocean and island views and a second large bedroom with an en-suite bath. The condo includes a private two-car garage and numerous property amenities. The property is adjacent to the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club, steps from the Four Seasons Resort-The Biltmore Santa Barbara and close to Coast Village Road.
List Price: $4,385,000
Michelle Bischoff, Village Properties Realtors
805.570.4361
[email protected]
DRE License #01790838