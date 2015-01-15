13 Drivers Cited During Pedestrian/Crosswalk Enforcement Operation in Goleta

The Goleta Police Department conducted a pedestrian/crosswalk safety enforcement operation Thursday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the intersection of Calle Real and Kingston Avenue.

As a result of the operation, 13 people were issued citations for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. One person also had their car towed for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

Even though the intersection used in the operation has flashing yellow lights to further warn motorists of a pedestrian crossing the street, the majority of the drivers cited indicated they never saw the flashing lights or the pedestrian crossing the road. Calle Real is posted 35 miles per hour in this area.

Drivers are reminded to keep a watchful eye out for pedestrians who may be crossing the street. You should also be aware of other vehicles that have stopped in the road since they may have stopped to allow a pedestrian that you are unable to see to cross the street. Drivers have a tendency of not looking far enough ahead to be able to observe a hazard and appropriately react which then typically results in a traffic collision.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The City of Goleta contracts with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department for police services.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.