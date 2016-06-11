13 Local Players Taken in Later Rounds of MLB Draft

Baseball

Former Santa Barbara High standouts Lucas Benenati, Johnny Brontsema and Jeff Paschke, along with recent Dos Pueblos graduate Dustin Demeter, were among several local baseball players taken in the later rounds of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Four UCSB players were selected in the last two days of the three-day, 40-round draft. They are senior outfielder Andrew Calica, (11th round by the Cleveland Indians), senior pitcher James Carter (21st round by the L.A. Dodgers), junior pitcher Trevor Betancourt (25th by the Philadelphia Phillies) and senior pitcher Justin Kelley (33rd by the L.A. Angels).

Westmont College had three players drafted: senior pitcher Michael Rishwain (23rd round by the Washington Nationals), senior pitcher Sam Sheehan (31st by the Oakland A’s) and junior catcher Jarrett Costa (33rd by the Oakland A’s).

Benenati, a fifth-year senior at Kansas State, was picked in the 10th round by the Cincinnati Reds. A shortstop in high school, he became a pitcher at SBCC and assumed the role as a closer for the Wildcats.

Paschke, a right-handed senior pitcher at USC, was a 22nd-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brontsema, a junior infielder at UC Irvine, went in the 26th round to the Kansas City Royals.

Demeter, a slugging third baseman who led Dos Pueblos to the Channel League title and the CIF Division 2 semifinals, was picked in the 38th round by the Florida Marlins. He has a scholarship to the University of Hawaii.

Former SBCC pitcher Lucas Jacobson, a reliever at Long Beach State, was taken in the 27th round by the Texas Rangers.

Also in the 27th round, former Santa Ynez High and Hancock College standout pitcher Nathan Thompson went to the Houston Astros. Thompson finished his senior season at Oklahoma Baptist.

The top draftee from the area was Santa Barbara High pitcher Kevin Gowdy, who was the first pick of the second round by the Philadelphia Phillies.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .