Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:51 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

13 Players Score in SBCC Women’s Basketball Season-Opening Win

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 10, 2017 | 9:47 p.m.

Aaliyah Pauling scored 18 points and Diamond Alexander added 15 points and seven rebounds as SBCC opened its women’s basketball season with a 98-73 rout of Taft in the SBCC Crossover Tournament.

Alexander, a 5-11 sophomore from Inglewood, scored 15 in the opening half as the Vaqueros built a 52-39 advantage. SBCC has 11 freshmen on its 14-woman roster but they meshed well with the three returning players – Alexander, Morgan Giove and Hannah Rogers.

All 14 players got into the season opener and 13 got in the scorebook.

“With a new team, sometimes it’s hard to start off strong but it wasn’t hard at all,” said Alexander. “We had a lot of energy right off the bat.

“We were sharing the ball really well tonight. We have this thing where we say “one more” and swing it to the open shooter. We were playing a lot of unselfish basketball.”

The Vaqueros assisted on 28 of their 35 baskets. Holly Barrera, a freshman from Dos Pueblos High, scored nine points, nabbed six rebounds and handed out six assists. Meagan Moore and Lei-Helani Talaro added five assists each off the bench.

Kaysie Back had 14 points and five rebounds off the bench and Rogers, a sophomore from Bishop Diego High, scored 10 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, including seven offensive. Freshman forward Lauren Noggle added six points and seven rebounds.

Pauling, a 5-10 freshman guard from Spokane, Wash., hit 7-of-12 from the field and 4-8 from 3-point country. She scored 18 points in just 15 minutes before fouling out early in the fourth quarter.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 