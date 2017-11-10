13 Players Score in SBCC Women’s Basketball Season-Opening Win

College Basketball

Aaliyah Pauling scored 18 points and Diamond Alexander added 15 points and seven rebounds as SBCC opened its women’s basketball season with a 98-73 rout of Taft in the SBCC Crossover Tournament.

Alexander, a 5-11 sophomore from Inglewood, scored 15 in the opening half as the Vaqueros built a 52-39 advantage. SBCC has 11 freshmen on its 14-woman roster but they meshed well with the three returning players – Alexander, Morgan Giove and Hannah Rogers.

All 14 players got into the season opener and 13 got in the scorebook.

“With a new team, sometimes it’s hard to start off strong but it wasn’t hard at all,” said Alexander. “We had a lot of energy right off the bat.

“We were sharing the ball really well tonight. We have this thing where we say “one more” and swing it to the open shooter. We were playing a lot of unselfish basketball.”

The Vaqueros assisted on 28 of their 35 baskets. Holly Barrera, a freshman from Dos Pueblos High, scored nine points, nabbed six rebounds and handed out six assists. Meagan Moore and Lei-Helani Talaro added five assists each off the bench.

Kaysie Back had 14 points and five rebounds off the bench and Rogers, a sophomore from Bishop Diego High, scored 10 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, including seven offensive. Freshman forward Lauren Noggle added six points and seven rebounds.

Pauling, a 5-10 freshman guard from Spokane, Wash., hit 7-of-12 from the field and 4-8 from 3-point country. She scored 18 points in just 15 minutes before fouling out early in the fourth quarter.