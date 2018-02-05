13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Shot By Brother in Santa Maria

A 13-year-old boy allegedly shot by his brother inside a residence over the weekend has died of his injuries, Santa Maria police Lt. Paul Van Meel said Monday.

The boy, identified as Leonardo Navarro of Santa Maria, was shot Saturday on the 600 block of West Polk Street.

Personnel from the police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene shortly after noon.

The boy was taken by CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of a serious injury, police said.

Police later said the boy’s brother, Fernando Navarro, 19, had been arrested for suspicion of shooting a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited by court order.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.