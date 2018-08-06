Monday, August 6 , 2018, 10:26 am | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

1422 East Valley Road, Montecito 93108

1422 East Valley Road Click to view larger
(Patricia Griffin, Village Properties Realtors photo)
By Patricia Griffin, Village Properties Realtors | August 6, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Tucked away behind private gates and situated down a long enchanting lane is a 1.1± acre estate that exudes timeless elegance. This quintessential Montecito estate is all about lifestyle. The magnificent gardens, designed by premier landscape architect Eric Nagelman, are perfect for sophisticated social gatherings or simple family fun. Rolling expansive lawns, a trickling entry fountain, Zen gardens and a creek bubbling beneath a bridge, are all bound by impressive specimen trees. The multiple outdoor patios are perfect for relaxation or outdoor entertaining. A luxurious swimming pool and spa are positioned with captivating mountain views. The main home is imbued with an ambiance of subdued sophistication. There is a grand living room with a classic arched ceiling and a fireplace.

Click here for more information about this property.

List Price: $4,995,000

Patricia Griffin, Village Properties Realtors
805.705.5133
[email protected]
BRE License #00837659

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 