1422 East Valley Road, Montecito 93108

Tucked away behind private gates and situated down a long enchanting lane is a 1.1± acre estate that exudes timeless elegance. This quintessential Montecito estate is all about lifestyle. The magnificent gardens, designed by premier landscape architect Eric Nagelman, are perfect for sophisticated social gatherings or simple family fun. Rolling expansive lawns, a trickling entry fountain, Zen gardens and a creek bubbling beneath a bridge, are all bound by impressive specimen trees. The multiple outdoor patios are perfect for relaxation or outdoor entertaining. A luxurious swimming pool and spa are positioned with captivating mountain views. The main home is imbued with an ambiance of subdued sophistication. There is a grand living room with a classic arched ceiling and a fireplace.
Click here for more information about this property.
List Price: $4,995,000
Patricia Griffin, Village Properties Realtors
805.705.5133
[email protected]
BRE License #00837659