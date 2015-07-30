Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:37 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Advice

14 Elderly Santa Barbara Felines Find New Homes at Close of National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month

By Flannery Hill for Santa Barbara Humane Society | July 30, 2015

The Santa Barbara Humane Society is pleased to announce the success of its first adopt-a-senior-cat campaign during June’s National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month. 

The month-long campaign, “Fall in Love with the Senior Class of 2015,” featured a special adoption fee of just $7 for cats 7 years or older. A total of 14 cats were adopted, including their eldest cat, a 15-year-old cat named Cleo who had been living at the shelter for 341 days.

“Animals of every age deserve a loving home, “said Peggy Langle, Santa Barbara Humane Society executive director. “We are grateful to all of our adopters and especially applaud the individuals and families who are offering these senior pets a loving home for their golden years.”

Fifteen-year-old Cleo was adopted from the Santa Barbara Humane Society during National Adopt a Shelter Cat month.

Cleo’s adopting family was also a participant in the Humane Society’s innovative Shelter-at-Home foster program.

About Santa Barbara Humane Society

Since 1887, the Santa Barbara Humane Society has provided service to the people and animal populations of Santa Barbara County, and it is proud to be one of the three oldest agencies in California dedicated to animal welfare. The Santa Barbara Humane Society occupies a five-acre site on Overpass Road, serving the community with a shelter, animal adoption services, a spay and neuter clinic, humane education center, boarding kennels, large animal holding center and corral and inspection and rescue services. For more information, visit sbhumanesociety.org or call 805.964.4777. Find Santa Barbara Humane Society on Facebook and Instagram.

—Flannery Hill represents the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

 
