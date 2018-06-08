Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:37 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

14 New Child Advocates Sworn In in Santa Maria

CASA volunteers see that children’s best interests are priority

New class of CASA volunteers will stand up for abused and neglected kids.
New class of CASA volunteers will stand up for abused and neglected kids. (Courtesy photo)
By Kira Farrell for CASA | June 8, 2018 | 2:31 p.m.

Fourteen community members recently were sworn in by Judge Arthur A. Garcia as CASA volunteers (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) for abused and neglected children.

Family, friends, current volunteers, and CASA were among those attending the June 6 ceremony to support the new class of volunteers.

“If you show up when you say you will, do what you say you will do, they’ll remember that. They’ll remember you,” CASA volunteer Frank Ritenour, told the class. Ritenour is currently on his seventh case.

After taking the oath, the new advocates were asked to say a few words. Rosa Coronado expressed exactly why she became a CASA volunteer: “I’m not here for me. I’m here for the child. To be that difference for them.”

The new CASA volunteers join 202 other community members who have been trained and are advocating for foster children in the county’s juvenile dependency court system.

As officers of the court, they ensure the children’s needs are recognized and best interests are considered both in the courtroom and in the community.

“Our volunteers pledge to stay with the child until the case is closed, and the child is placed in a safe, permanent, and nurturing home," said Kim Colby Davis, executive director of CASA of Santa Barbara County.

"Our volunteers believe that every child has worth. And they put that belief into positive action by advocating fearlessly,” Davis said.

CASA volunteers are asked to meet with the child weekly and are authorized to interview people in the child’s life, such as social workers, attorneys and teachers. They attend court hearings with the child and report their findings to the judge.

There are no prerequisites for becoming a CASA volunteer other than being at least 21 old, clearing an extensive background screening, and successfully completing 30 hours of training.

CASA will hold an informational session for new volunteers Thursday, June 14. in Santa Maria.

Those interested in learning more about becoming a CASA volunteer and the rewards that come along with serving as the voice of a child, can contact Davis at [email protected] or call 805-739-9102, ext. 2594.

— Kira Farrell for CASA.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 