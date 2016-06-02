14 St. Mary’s Eigth Graders Graduate From Personal Finance Education Program

Eighth graders from St. Mary of the Assumption School graduated from a personal finance program sponsored by the Community Bank of Santa Maria at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at the bank’s South Broadway office, 1421 S. Broadway.

Janet Silveria, the president and CEO of Community Bank of Santa Maria, taught five classes over the last two months on financial literacy.

“We’re blessed to have Janet take time out of her very busy schedule to teach at St. Mary’s School,” said Michelle Cox, St. Mary’s School principal. “She’s an outstanding role model for our students. Maybe we have a future bank president in the class.”

Fourteen students will receive certificates and $50 to open a savings account for completing the program.

“Our students don’t know yet, but they will be receiving a gift for completing the financial management program,” said Cox. “An anonymous donor thought it would be a great way for them to apply their new personal finance information, so every student will receive $50 to begin saving now.”

Dedicated to providing a multicultural learning environment grounded in Christian values, St. Mary’s School serves about 250 PreK-8 grade students “learning with Faith since 1939.”

— Michelle Cox is the principal of St. Mary’s School.