14-Year-Old Charged As Adult In Fatal Stabbing In Santa Maria

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 27, 2016 | 3:29 p.m.

A 14-year-old boy arrested along with an adult in connection with the stabbing of a Pioneer Valley High School student Monday will be charged as an adult, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley said.

A felony complaint was filed against Israel Gaspar Cruz, 19, and Carlos Geovani Perez, 14, charging both teens with one count of murder with a special allegation for criminal street gang involvement.

Cruz and Perez were arrested Monday on suspicion of fatally stabbing Marcos Arce Ramos, 15, of Santa Maria, in the 1600 block of East Donovan Road on Monday afternoon. He later died at Marian Regional Medical Center.

The stabbing occurred during a confrontation involving two groups, police said.  

After a search of the area including the nearby riverbed, Santa Maria police took Cruz and Perez into custody.

Cruz also faces a special allegation of personal use of a deadly weapon, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors filed a special allegation charging the juvenile as an adult under the Welfare and Institutions Code. 

The defendants were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court’s Department 9, in Santa Maria.

This is not the first time a Santa Maria 14-year-old has been charged with murder.

In 2013, Ramon Maldonado Jr. was one of 11 people charged in connection with the death of Anthony Ibarra on March whose body was later found in a U-Haul rental truck parked on an Orcutt street.

After a trial, the boy's father and grandfather were among those sentenced to state prison while the teen's case ended up back in juvenile court, where most proceedings are confidential.

North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

